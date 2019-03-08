Advanced search

98-year-old Hatfield woman hopes to live a little longer so she can meet George Ezra

PUBLISHED: 14:19 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 17 June 2019

Millie is 98 and originally from Hertford, just like George Ezra. Picture: St Audrey's.

A 98-year-old Hatfield woman said she hopes to live a little longer so she can meet the singer-songwriter George Ezra.

Hayley Cook and manger of the care home Samantha Lynch. Picture: St Audrey's.Hayley Cook and manger of the care home Samantha Lynch. Picture: St Audrey's.

Before coming to St Audrey's care home in October 2018, Millie Bolton had lived in Hertford just like Mr Ezra.

Millie loves the pop star's music and the sound of his voice, so she mentioned this to St Audrey's activities co-ordinator Sian Oughton.

Sian knew the manager of the home Samantha Lynch was attending the Isle of Wight Festival at the weekend, where chart-topping singer was playing.

The pair set about a social media campaign to try to make her dream a reality, with Ms Lynch also holding up a banner while Mr Ezra was on stage at the festival over the weekend to get his attention.

They have so far got no response but hope with social media they will be able to get Mr Ezra's attention - admitting that "as a fellow Hertfordshire resident we are tugging at his heart strings".

