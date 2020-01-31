Advanced search

High View regeneration to see more than 140 new homes in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:30 31 January 2020

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

A £45m regeneration of High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield, which will include more than 140 homes, was approved yesterday by the Development Management Committee

Developers Lovell will deliver 146 new homes, ranging from one bed flats to three bed houses.

This includes 25 per cent being affordable housing, the majority of which will be for people on the council's housing register.

A new doctors surgery will improve local healthcare services and a £50,000 community grant from Lovell will support a range of organisations, such as the local scout group.

This is in addition to the agreed Section 106 contributions to local primary and secondary schools, a youth centre, the library and indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

Lovell will build 19 commercial units for current tenants and new businesses, as well as improve connections to the Jim McDonald Centre.

A new green space and play park is at the heart of the scheme, which also includes a variety of new planting and landscaping to encourage people to visit and enjoy the area.

Flats will have one designated parking space, with the houses allocated 1.5 spaces each. An additional 80 visitor spaces will be created and the area will be added to the council's parking services work programme to ensure any impact to surrounding roads is mitigated.

The existing bus route will be maintained and improvements will be made to encourage walking and cycling.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "This scheme will completely change the face of south Hatfield, transforming the neighbourhood centre at the heart of the community into a much more attractive and pleasant place to spend time.

"The homes will bring a new vibrancy and that increased footfall together with the commercial units will help bolster trade to existing businesses and attract new ones to the area.

"The community have been vital in shaping these plans and I would like to thank everyone who helped us get to this point by sharing their views."

Work will begin later this year in phases to ensure businesses can continue to trade as the work is carried out.

No confirmed coronavirus cases following Welwyn Garden City speculation

There has been public concern over the coronavirus potentially being present at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, but the Department of Health and Social Care has reiterated there are no confirmed UK cases. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Welwyn Garden City’s Halfords to close

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

