Salon crowned ‘best dressed’ in Hatfield Christmas display competition
PUBLISHED: 11:36 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 04 January 2019
supplied by WHBC
A hair salon’s festive display was named “best dressed Christmas window display’ by Hatfield shoppers today.
Gift Hair Collection Salon was presented with an award by Mayor Councillor Barbara Fitzsimon today (Friday, January 4).
A total of 25 businesses took part in the council’s competition in December, and 441 votes were cast by shoppers for their favourite.
Gift Hair Collection Salon in Market Place received 107 votes, and coming a close second with 100 votes was Kings Estate Agents.
Willow Foundation came third with 74 votes, and fourth place went to Pedigrees ‘n’ Pooches who received 69 votes.
The mayor said: “I’d like to say a huge congratulations to Gift Hair Collection Salon for winning the best dressed window display competition.
“I hope that visitors to Hatfield town centre enjoyed all of the seasonal window displays.”
Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for partnerships, said: “The competition was once again met with great enthusiasm by both businesses and shoppers, with even more shops taking part and votes cast than in previous years.
“I’d like to thank everyone who took part and helped to brighten up the town centre during the festive period.”
Other shops that took part were: Hatfield Library, Debra, Scope, Poundland, Poppins Restaurant, Tasty Vapes, Specsavers, Barnardo’s, Pizza Gogo, Raine & Co, Wrights, Jo’s Hair Salon, Smarty Schoolwear, Cake Hut, Energie Fitness, Calamity Comics and Bronze Babes.
Voters in the competition entered a draw and the winner won £30 in Love2Shop vouchers.