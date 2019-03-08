D-Day service in Hatfield well attended despite gridlock on A1(M)

Hatfield's 75-year anniversery D-Day service. Picture: Michael Beale. Archant

A D-Day service of remembrance in Hatfield was well attended - despite gridlock on the A1(M) last night.

Left to Right: Hatfield’s Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, Reverend Darren Collins and council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture Michael Beale. Left to Right: Hatfield’s Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, Reverend Darren Collins and council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture Michael Beale.

The 6pm service - organised by Hatfield Town Council - was held at Hatfield War Memorial 75 years to the day since the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, and saw a large turnout despite a crash which closed the motorway at Junction 6 for Welwyn.

It was conducted by Reverend Darren Collins, with Hatfield's mayor Linda Mendez and town council leader Lenny Brandon both laying wreaths.

"I would challenge anybody not to have been caught up in the emotion of the last couple of days, some truly amazing stories of pure heroism by ordinary people," said Cllr Brandon.

Hatfield’s 75-year anniversery D-Day service. Picture: Michael Beale. Hatfield’s 75-year anniversery D-Day service. Picture: Michael Beale.

"Unless you were there I am sure you could never begin to comprehend the horror of it all.

"Some would pay the ultimate price for laying the foundation for the Allied victory on the Western Front, and the subsequent end of the Second World War.

"Their sacrifice cannot ever be forgotten. We owe them all past and present a great debt of gratitude."

