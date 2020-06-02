Hatfield Rotary Club: Cash to be won by picking rugby team

Hatfield Rotary Club is organising a fundraising event with Rugby challenges. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

After finding many avenues of fundraising unavailable in the current climate, Hatfield’s Rotary Club has organised two rugby challenges – where you could win a cash prize.

For the first challenge, you need to select a first team of fifteen players, with their positions, to represent the British and Irish Lions for their tour to South Africa next year. You can also add on seven substitutes.

For the second challenge, select a best ever team of fifteen players to represent the British and Irish Lions – they can be from any year back to 1950. So for instance you could have a winger from the 1960s and a forward from the 2010s. The only rule is that players must be from all four UK nations and the Republic of Ireland.

The prize for both, is made up of 20 per cent of funds raised, and will go to the closest match that Rotary Hatfield has selected. In the event of a tie the prize will be shared.

Entry is £5 for both and closes on June 30. Email all entries to entries@rotaryhatfield.uk