Hatfield Rotary Club: Cash to be won by picking rugby team

PUBLISHED: 07:12 03 June 2020

Hatfield Rotary Club is organising a fundraising event with Rugby challenges. Picture: Pixabay.

Hatfield Rotary Club is organising a fundraising event with Rugby challenges. Picture: Pixabay.

After finding many avenues of fundraising unavailable in the current climate, Hatfield’s Rotary Club has organised two rugby challenges – where you could win a cash prize.

For the first challenge, you need to select a first team of fifteen players, with their positions, to represent the British and Irish Lions for their tour to South Africa next year. You can also add on seven substitutes.

For the second challenge, select a best ever team of fifteen players to represent the British and Irish Lions – they can be from any year back to 1950. So for instance you could have a winger from the 1960s and a forward from the 2010s. The only rule is that players must be from all four UK nations and the Republic of Ireland.

The prize for both, is made up of 20 per cent of funds raised, and will go to the closest match that Rotary Hatfield has selected. In the event of a tie the prize will be shared.

Entry is £5 for both and closes on June 30. Email all entries to entries@rotaryhatfield.uk

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

