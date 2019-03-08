Hatfield garden party raises hundreds for autism charity

A Hatfield woman has raised hundreds for the autism charity Potential Kids.

Loekie Wigmore, who volunteers for Hatfield Rotary Club, gave £900 to support the charity.

Ms Wigmore raised the money for the mayor's charity by hosting a garden party on June 16 at her home in Hatfield to raise money for the mayor's charity.

Her tea party included stalls selling plants and flowers, crafts, cakes and was also attended by visiting rotarians from Zierikzee in the Netherlands.

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, councillor Roger Trigg, said: "I would like to thank Loekie for organising the garden party, and everyone who attended and donated.

"I know that the money means a lot to Potential Kids, and will go a long way in helping to improve the lives of local neurodiverse children through the fantastic work that they do in Welwyn Hatfield."