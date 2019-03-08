Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

A suspected rogue trader, who targeted an elderly Hatfield man by pretending to fix his roof, is wanted by police.

On Monday, September 23 - at approximately 3pm - the suspect 'checked' the homeowners roof with his ladder in De Havilland Close.

He then allegedly told the victim that the roof was damaged, when it was not, and claimed that he would repair it for £2,400, before going inside the victim's house.

PC Aaron Taylor, from the Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "This was a terrible crime on a vulnerable, elderly victim. Thankfully, he realised that this was a scam and challenged the offender.

"If you recognise the man pictured, please get in contact, as we believe that he may have been in the area at the time and could assist us with our investigation.

"I'm also appealing for anyone who may have any information, or who believes that they may have seen the incident take place, to please get in touch. If you were in the area around the time stated and believe that you saw a man with a ladder, please let us know as you may be able to help with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Aaron Taylor directly via email at Aaron.Taylor@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat herts.police.uk/contact or call its non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/86749/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.