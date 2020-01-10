Advanced search

Appeal following road rage incident in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 08:25 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 10 January 2020

The road rage incident took place near the traffic lights by the University of Hertfordshire roundabout.

A road rage incident in Hatfield, which involved a broken wing mirror after a car was kicked, has now led to police appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident took place on Sunday November 24, at around 6.45pm, and a red Honda Jazz and a white Mercedes Sprinter van that had writing on the side were involved.

The vehicles were driving on the A414 and both stopped at the traffic lights by the University of Hertfordshire roundabout.

Following a verbal altercation one of the motorists got out of his vehicle and kicked the other vehicle.

This caused extensive damage, including a broken wing mirror, and a large dent in the side of the vehicle.

PC Jack Orchard, who is investigating, said: "Understandably, the victim has been left very shaken up by this incident.

"Not only was the suspect verbally abusive towards him, but he also caused a great deal of damage to his vehicle, which in turn left him out of pocket.

"While we are aware that some time has passed since this incident, we are hoping that if someone did happen to witness it that it would stick in their mind."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Orchard directly via email at Jack.Orchard@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report or herts.police.uk/contact, alternatively call 101 quoting reference 41/106079/19.

