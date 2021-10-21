£45m housing development to be showcased as buyers get chance to select home

Published: 10:41 AM October 21, 2021

Developers Lovell Homes are putting on a showcase event for Hatfield Rise next month. - Credit: Lovell Homes

Home buyers will get the chance to pick their apartment in Hatfield’s new £45m housing development at a showcase event set to take place next month.

Lovell Homes will host a special community preview event at The Hive on Saturday, November 6, from 10am to 4pm to show off the development plans for Hatfield Rise in High View to local people and potential buyers.

The showcase will have photos of the views, a scale model and plans for the apartment, while it will be the first chance for buyers to reserve off plan and select their apartment.

Developed in partnership between Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Lovell Homes, the regeneration will see 72 homes built in the first phase, include 37 affordable homes.

The development will include 72 homes and 12 retail units. - Credit: Lovell Homes

There will also be 24 two-bedroom apartments, 11 homes for private sale and 12 retail units.

Roseanne Bullen, sales and marketing director at Lovell, is expecting plenty of interest from first-time buyers, saying: “Hatfield Rise has everything a buyer could want - a good location, well-appointed apartments with great space standards and affordability.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to get onto the property ladder in Hatfield.”

Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, is excited by the new development and expects it to become a thriving new community in the town.

“Redevelopment across the borough is moving steadily forward and we are proud to be partnering with Lovell on the development work at Hatfield Rise,” he said.

Concept art of what the Hatfield Rise development could look like. - Credit: Lovell Homes

“We are determined in our long-term priorities to provide quality homes through managed growth and delighted to see our plans taking shape.

“It is with great expectation that we can look forward to the development of a thriving new community in the heart of Hatfield.”

Jonathan Searles, acting marketing agent for Lovell Home, added: “Hatfield Rise is an exciting new development that makes the most of a superb location, which is just south of the town centre, minutes from the Galleria Shopping Centre, the University of Hertfordshire and the Hatfield Business Park.

“The size of the development and the significant improvements to the direct surrounding area will create an amazing new community.”