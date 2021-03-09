7 ideas to change Hatfield

Published: 9:00 AM March 9, 2021

Since covering the legacies of the New Town development in Hatfield and the council's plans, the WHT will now look at what changes are needed in the town.

Last year, the WHT covered many shop closures in Hatfield, which now means there are no clothing stores left in the town centre, a temporary Post Office, and a market that is struggling.

Our town is not alone in this - according to the Centre for Retail Research, more than 11,000 major high street outlets have gone bust from 2008 to 2018, affecting almost 140,000 employees.

COVID-19 has also made the shift to online shopping greater with brands like Dorothy Perkins and Topshop snapped up by online companies with no plans to take over their retail shops.

Hatfield has also had to contend with an uncertain future for Friendship House, an elderly day care centre, the closure of Beales Hotel, and the reduction of green spaces.

To tackle these issues, the WHT has compiled a snapshot of what has worked elsewhere, what residents have said they would like to see and what academics think could work in a town like Hatfield.

1. A sustainable local food system in Hatfield

A scenario encompassing food stalls, food pop-ups and street furniture to create a vibrant outdoor room focusing on food – Hatfield New Town town centre high street development - Credit: Susan Parham and Ben McCabe 2016

Like many areas in the UK, a significant proportion of the population of Welwyn Hatfield borough are categorised as obese, around 20 per cent, and there is also a need to tackle climate change locally - having an urban food system could solve both.

In a research project called Making Space for food in Hatfield, several ideas are explored including an edible landscaping system, with apples and orange trees in the town centre and old Hatfield, community gardens that can be social projects for young people and the elderly, and retrofitting spaces for food production.

2. A food court or food hall in Hatfield

According to the BBC, Altrincham in Greater Manchester slashed its shop vacancy rate from 30 to 9.7 per cent when it created an eating out venue.

Though this approach is said to not work everywhere, this idea could enhance Hatfield's market.

And traders in the town did express annoyance at Christmas when Hitchin had a German-style food and crafts market, which generated visitors to the North Herts town.

Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin - Credit: Archant

3. Better shops

WHT readers have often made the case for more independent shops, and better shops in general.

But how can they be attracted to the town centre?

Other places like Manchester have gone for pop-up shops, which have short-term leases with cheaper rents that allow retailers to figure out if a shop works locally, and which do not cost as much to run.

4. Free WiFi

As more people work remotely, a trend that has increased during the lockdown months, many locals may wish to use the town centre as a coffee and work spot.

Welwyn Hatfield'’s BIG Summer 2020 took place throughout August. Picture: WHBC/ Kevin Lines - Credit: Archant

So better WiFi could increase traffic towards our local cafes and restaurants.

5. Hold a street party

A York local councillor organised a street party for all the local shops according to The Guardian in previous pre-COVID-19 times.

The councillor then created a website, much like hatfield.welhat.gov.uk, which showcased the various shops on offer locally.

Hatfield town centre is a non-cycle zone. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin - Credit: Archant

6. Champion the pedestrian

Many shopping parades in European countries are closed off to cars, much like Hatfield town centre, and focus on pedestrians and cyclists.

But unlike the town they are easy to get to on foot and bike from outside of the town centre. However, attempts to change parking in the town - reducing it to three hours free - have also prompted a backlash from residents and traders locally.

It should be noted that cycling in Hatfield town centre is illegal and you can be fined.

The Link Skate Park, Link Drive, QQ6G+P2 Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

7. Leisure and culture - bring back the fun

Unlike Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield does not have a theatre or Campus West, which has a cinema and roller city.

There is however a cinema at the Galleria along with youth clubs that provide space for community events like Breaks Manor and St John's, as well as a skateboard park at Link Drive.

So having more spaces like this in the town centre could attract residents towards it. This could be a bowling alley, more pubs, a museum, a gallery, a cultural centre, and more links with the Uni of Herts.

This series of articles is considering what planning has done for Hatfield, if it has been successful and what we can hope for in the future. We are undertaking this project in light of the numerous letters and comments it has received from people worried about new developments and upset at the legacies of New Town planning. This is also in the context of Hatfield's regeneration speeding up, the anniversaries this year of Breaks Manor, now 70, and the Galleria, now 30, as well as the government's recent promise to 'Build Back Better'.