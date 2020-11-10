Silent respects paid to Hatfield’s fallen on Remembrance Day

Hatfield Remembrance day 2020. Picture: St Etheldreda Hatfield Archant

Hatfield’s Fallen were remembered on Sunday through a two minutes silence at the memorial.

There was no service this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the community still silently gathered along with veterans for a socially-distanced Remembrance Day.

Father Darren Collins explained that reverend Kathryn Alford, Lord Salisbury, and veterans from WWII and the Iraq war “were still able to do their bit” after the town council agreed that a formal service – in line with government guidelines – would be inappropriate during the pandemic, when in normal years over 1,000 turn up.

“Veterans wanted to be there to remember the colleagues that were lost,” Father Collins said. “It was very moving. And we just stood there and the town took charge and did it.”

He added that veterans played the Last Post in the absence of a formal service and another read the exhortation of Remembrance.

