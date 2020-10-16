Advanced search

Hatfield Rail crash 20th anniversary service set for tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 October 2020

R. Donnachie, survivor, and Steve Arthur's family who lost their son/husband/father together with Hatfield Town leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, who restarted the annual memorial service and father Darren Collins in the Garden of Remembrance. Picture: HTC

R. Donnachie, survivor, and Steve Arthur's family who lost their son/husband/father together with Hatfield Town leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, who restarted the annual memorial service and father Darren Collins in the Garden of Remembrance. Picture: HTC

Tomorrow, survivors, friends and relatives will remember the Hatfield Rail crash on its 20th anniversary.

The Memorial Garden on Great North Rd. Picture: HTCThe Memorial Garden on Great North Rd. Picture: HTC

Lord and Lady Salisbury, Hatfield mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen, borough mayor Cllr Roger Trigg, town deputy mayor Cllr Linda Mendez and deputy borough mayor Cllr Peter Hebden and town council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, who started the annual service, will pay their respects at St Etheldreda’s Church at noon.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 30 people can attend the church service to remember the four people killed and more than 70 injured so people are invited to lay their tributes in the Garden of Remembrance individually.

These wreaths will remember Robert James Alcorn, 37, Steve Arthur, 46, Leslie Gray, 43, and Peter Monkhouse, 50, who all lost their lives after the train derailed just south of Hatfield Station.

The accident remains a pivotal point in railway history, as it led to the private infrastructure company Railtrack going into administration and being replaced by Network Rail, along with the reform of health and safety up and down the UK.

