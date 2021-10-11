News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Everyone invited to Hatfield rail tragedy remembrance service

Laura Bill

Published: 1:36 PM October 11, 2021   
A memorial for victims of the Hatfield rail crash on October 17 2000.

A memorial for victims of the Hatfield rail crash on October 17 2000. - Credit: Hatfield Town Council

A service of remembrance for victims of the Hatfield rail crash will be taking place this weekend.

Survivors, friends and relatives will join with Lord Salisbury, Town Mayor Cllr Richard Griffiths, WHBC Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden, plus representatives from Network Rail, LNER and the emergency services to pay their respects in St Etheldreda's Church.

Last year, Covid restrictions meant only 30 people could attend in the church, however, this year it has been opened up to anyone who wishes to attend or view the service via the church’s Facebook page.

Robert James Alcorn, 37, Steve Arthur, 46, Leslie Gray, 43, Peter Monkhouse, 50, all lost their lives after the train derailed just south of Hatfield Station.

Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Caron Juggins, said: "It is appropriate that the town council helps bereaved family members and those who were involved on the day by arranging this service. I cannot thank enough all the agencies involved, particularly the church and Father. Collins who will lead the service.”

LNER managing director David Horne added: “The Hatfield rail crash has stayed with many of us, so 21 years on, it is more important than ever that we come together to take the time to honour and remember all those affected by the tragedy.”

Hatfield News

