Memorial service for Hatfield rail crash that killed four

PUBLISHED: 17:13 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 17 October 2019

Hatfield rail crash archive images from October 17 2000. Picture: Dan Martin.

Hatfield rail crash archive images from October 17 2000. Picture: Dan Martin.

Archant

A memorial service was held today to remember those who were killed and injured in the Hatfield railway crash 19 years ago.

Memorial service for Hatfield rail crash. Picture: Peter Hebden.

On October 17, 2000, a metal fatigue-induced derailment killed four people and injured more than 70 just outside of the station.

The service was held at St Etheldreda's and St Luke's, and in attendance were Hatfield Town Council Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, the deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Cllr Peter Hebden, survivors of the crash and families of victims.

Cllr Lenny Brandon, leader of the town council, said a GNER member of staff - who was working in the restaurant coach at the time - also attended.

The Hatfield accident remains an important turning point in railway history, as it led to the private infrastructure company Railtrack going into administration and being replaced by Network Rail, along with the reform of health and safety up and down the UK.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000. Picture: Alan Davies.The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000. Picture: Alan Davies.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000. Picture: Alan Davies.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times back page from October 18, 2000. Picture: Alan Davies.

