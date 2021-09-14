Hatfield Rail crash 21st anniversary service set for next month
Survivors, friends and relatives will be remembering the Hatfield rail crash on its 21th anniversary next month.
The tragedy saw a train derailed just south of Hatfield Station, killing four people and injuring more than 70.
A service of remembrance which will take place at 12 noon on October 17 at St Etheldreda’s Church, Fore Street, Hatfield.
Representatives from the emergency services and railway crews have been invited as well as family and friends of those who were killed.
The service will remember Robert James Alcorn, 37, Steve Arthur, 46, Leslie Gray, 43, and Peter Monkhouse, 50, who all lost their lives after the train derailed just south of Hatfield Station.
Last year only 30 people were able to attend the church service due to Covid restrictions, although the service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page for those who can't attend in person.
To find the livestream visit: www.facebook.com/StEthsHat.
