Hatfield rail crash memorial remembers victims who lost their lives
PUBLISHED: 16:32 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 19 October 2020
Archant
Survivors, friends and relatives have remembered the four people who lost their lives in the Hatfield Rail crash on its 20th anniversary.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 30 people attended the service at St Etheldreda’s Church on Saturday to remember those who died and the more than 70 injured when a Great North Eastern Railway (GNER) express train derailed.
Robert James Alcorn, 37, Steve Arthur, 46, Leslie Gray, 43, and Peter Monkhouse, 50, were remembered through the laying of wreaths.
The accident remains a pivotal point in railway history, as it led to the private infrastructure company Railtrack going into administration and being replaced by Network Rail, along with the reform of health and safety up and down the UK.
MP for Welwyn Hatfield and transport secretary Grant Shapps also remembered the lives “sadly lost or forever changed” and added: “We must always strive to make a safer railway.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.