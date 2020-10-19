Hatfield rail crash memorial remembers victims who lost their lives

Flowers laid by the Arthur family, Leeds rail crew, local residents, Hatfield Town Council with a plaque in memory of Robert Alcorn.

Survivors, friends and relatives have remembered the four people who lost their lives in the Hatfield Rail crash on its 20th anniversary.

The memorial. Picture: HTC The memorial. Picture: HTC

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 30 people attended the service at St Etheldreda’s Church on Saturday to remember those who died and the more than 70 injured when a Great North Eastern Railway (GNER) express train derailed.

Robert James Alcorn, 37, Steve Arthur, 46, Leslie Gray, 43, and Peter Monkhouse, 50, were remembered through the laying of wreaths.

The accident remains a pivotal point in railway history, as it led to the private infrastructure company Railtrack going into administration and being replaced by Network Rail, along with the reform of health and safety up and down the UK.

MP for Welwyn Hatfield and transport secretary Grant Shapps also remembered the lives “sadly lost or forever changed” and added: “We must always strive to make a safer railway.”

Lord Salisbury and David Horne, LNER director, light candles. Picture: HTC Lord Salisbury and David Horne, LNER director, light candles. Picture: HTC

The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000 The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000

Cllr Roger Trigg, mayor of Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: HTC Cllr Roger Trigg, mayor of Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: HTC

Hatfield mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and deputy mayor of Welwyn Hatfiled Cllr Peter Hebden. Picture: HTC Hatfield mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and deputy mayor of Welwyn Hatfiled Cllr Peter Hebden. Picture: HTC

The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000 The Welwyn Hatfield Times front page from October 18, 2000

Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon. Picture: HTC Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon. Picture: HTC

R. Donnachie, survivor, and Steve Arthur's family who lost their son/husband/father together with Hatfield Town leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, who restarted the annual memorial service and father Darren Collins in the Garden of Remembrance. Picture: HTC R. Donnachie, survivor, and Steve Arthur's family who lost their son/husband/father together with Hatfield Town leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, who restarted the annual memorial service and father Darren Collins in the Garden of Remembrance. Picture: HTC

The Memorial Garden on Great North Rd. Picture: HTC The Memorial Garden on Great North Rd. Picture: HTC

The Welwyn Hatfield Times back page from October 18, 2000 The Welwyn Hatfield Times back page from October 18, 2000

Flowers being laid by Hatfield mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen. Picture: HTC Flowers being laid by Hatfield mayor Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen. Picture: HTC