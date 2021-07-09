Pop-up vaccination clinic open in Hatfield on Saturday

Published: 2:34 PM July 9, 2021

The Pfizer jab will be on offer at the Queensway Health Clinic. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A pop-up vaccination clinic offering the Pfizer jab will be open in Hatfield on Saturday.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be able to book an appointment at the Queensway Health Clinic between 9am and 1pm.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available, you do not need to be registered with your GP, and doctors and nurses will be there to answer any questions you may have.

The pop-up vaccination clinic will be held at the following address:

Queensway Health Clinic, Queensway, AL10 0LF, Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

You may also want to watch:

To book an appointment, call 07341 109 700 before 7pm on Friday.