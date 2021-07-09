News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Pop-up vaccination clinic open in Hatfield on Saturday

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:34 PM July 9, 2021   
A Freedom of Information request has revealed hundreds of Hertfordshire health staff have declined t

The Pfizer jab will be on offer at the Queensway Health Clinic. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A pop-up vaccination clinic offering the Pfizer jab will be open in Hatfield on Saturday. 

Anyone over the age of 18 will be able to book an appointment at the Queensway Health Clinic between 9am and 1pm.  

The Pfizer vaccine will be available, you do not need to be registered with your GP, and doctors and nurses will be there to answer any questions you may have. 

The pop-up vaccination clinic will be held at the following address: 

Queensway Health Clinic, Queensway, AL10 0LF, Hatfield, Hertfordshire. 

You may also want to watch:

To book an appointment, call 07341 109 700 before 7pm on Friday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Developer buys former gasometer site from National Grid
  2. 2 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 Gosling Sports Park masterplan will help give site 'new lease of life'
  1. 4 Charity's wish list for donations - and the rubbish it really doesn't want!
  2. 5 Government looking for rightful heirs to 160 unclaimed Herts inheritances
  3. 6 Welwyn head reflects on 18 months under Covid
  4. 7 Hatfield drug driver hit with two-year ban and fine
  5. 8 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  6. 9 Walk-in vaccine slots available in Welwyn Garden City this week
  7. 10 Welwyn Garden City man found guilty after slashing ex-girlfriend's throat and wrist
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stonehills Welwyn Garden City works

Works to bring 'exciting changes' to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Thai restaurant Giggling Squid is coming to Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City.

Food and Drink

Thai restaurant Giggling Squid set to open in Welwyn Garden City

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on M

Man stabbed in Potters Bar

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Bridge road

Final proposal would alter but keep Bridge Road cycle lane

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus