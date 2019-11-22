Advanced search

Elderly veterans honoured at Remembrance Day event in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 November 2019

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 96-year-old Joseph Kelsey with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 96-year-old Joseph Kelsey with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell

Archant

Care home residents were honoured at a Remembrance Day event at Hatfield's de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 85-year-old Stella Pearce with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane RussellLord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 85-year-old Stella Pearce with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell

The event was held as part of Quantum Care's 'Out of Sight but Not Forgotten' campaign, which gives residents too frail to travel to other Remembrance events the chance to pay tribute to those who served in the armed forces and remember their own service.

You may also want to watch:

Badges were awarded to more than 30 residents to recognise their service in the Women's Land Army, the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, the Army Parachute Regiment, the Royal Artillery's Mobile Defence Force and others.

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss handed out the badges and made a speech. Stella Pearce, 85, who joined the Royal Naval Service at the age of 19, was one of the veterans honoured in the ceremony.

Veteran Joseph Kelsey, 96, said he felt like a "celebrity" when people cheered for him as he accepted his badge.

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Elderly veterans honoured at Remembrance Day event in Hatfield

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 96-year-old Joseph Kelsey with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell

Potters Bar off the top after home draw with impressive Bury St Edmunds

Graham Abrey in action for Potters Bar. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Great Northern services delayed after electrical fault at Knebworth

Trains are delayed following an electrical fault at Knebworth station. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Three more added to Punk In Drublic stage line-up set for Slam Dunk Festival 2020

A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists