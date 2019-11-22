Elderly veterans honoured at Remembrance Day event in Hatfield

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 96-year-old Joseph Kelsey with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell Archant

Care home residents were honoured at a Remembrance Day event at Hatfield's de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 85-year-old Stella Pearce with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presenting 85-year-old Stella Pearce with a veterans badge at a Remembrance ceremony in Hatfield. Picture: Jane Russell

The event was held as part of Quantum Care's 'Out of Sight but Not Forgotten' campaign, which gives residents too frail to travel to other Remembrance events the chance to pay tribute to those who served in the armed forces and remember their own service.

You may also want to watch:

Badges were awarded to more than 30 residents to recognise their service in the Women's Land Army, the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, the Army Parachute Regiment, the Royal Artillery's Mobile Defence Force and others.

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss handed out the badges and made a speech. Stella Pearce, 85, who joined the Royal Naval Service at the age of 19, was one of the veterans honoured in the ceremony.

Veteran Joseph Kelsey, 96, said he felt like a "celebrity" when people cheered for him as he accepted his badge.