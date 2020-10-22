Hatfield school takes part in Virgin Money Mini London Marathon

The Onslow St Audrey's mini marathon. Picture: OSA Archant

A Hatfield school took part in the Virgin Money Mini London Marathon to raise money for charity.

Earlier this month, 158 students from across five year groups completed the Virgin Money Mini London Marathon, held at Onslow St Audrey’s (OSA).

This event was part of the Virgin Money initiative to get pupils to feel the benefits of an active lifestyle in line with the marathon that was held with professional athletes in St James’s Park in London on Sunday, October 4, with others participating online.

OSA said: “We would like to thank Mr Davey for organizing this event, which saw students and staff completing the 2.6-mile course and all receiving a personalized certificate. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

Despite restrictions, many people across Welwyn Hatfield were able to raise money for their chosen charities and compete, with Nast Hyde Halt’s Mike Izzard even rescuing some runners along the Alban Way.