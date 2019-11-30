Advanced search

Charity box stolen from Hatfield Post Office

PUBLISHED: 17:02 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 30 November 2019

Police are invesigating the theft of a charity box from Hatfield Post Office earlier this week.

A thief swiped a charity box from Hatfield Post Office on Wednesday afternoon - and police are investigating whether the incident is linked to a similar theft in the town earlier this month.

The suspect went into the post office in the town centre at about 4.20pm and took the air ambulance charity box from the counter. Staff gave chase but weren't able to detain the suspect, who ran off towards Wellfield Road.

A police spokeswoman said: "He is described as a white man who was wearing light Adidas tracksuit bottoms with a dark stripe which stopped at the knee, grey and black trainers which had a white sole, a black jacket and black Nike cap. He was carrying an Asda carrier bag."

Officers are investigating whether this incident may be linked to another on November 7, when a Royal British Legion charity box was stolen from Quigley's Newsagents in Birchwood Avenue.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 41/106979/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Councillor calls condom found in Welwyn Garden City 'disgusting'

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk.

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of 'toxic working conditions'

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

