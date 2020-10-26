Four COVID-19 fines given to students after Hatfield house party
Four students have received fines after a house party in Hatfield.
At 2.24 on Friday morning, residents heard fireworks being let off in Tiger Moth Way and were concerned coronavirus regulations were being breached.
Welwyn Hatfield police attended and found a large student party.
“We engaged with those inside the address and explained the serious risk that their behaviour was causing,” the police said. “We dispersed the group but not before issuing a total of 31 COVID-19 warnings.”
On Saturday, they visited the address again and issued fines to the four people living at the property for breaking the rule of six.
“While the vast majority of students are complying with the new legislation, we are working closely with the University of Hertfordshire in relation to those who are not respecting the rules.”
