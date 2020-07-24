Former Hatfield police officer pleads not guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child

A police officer, formely of Hatfield, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual acitvity with a child.

Sergeant Michael Grigg, a serving police officer, entered into the plea in person at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, July 21.

He was arrested as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation conducted by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Safeguarding Command and charged on Wednesday, April 22, with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 and released on conditional bail.

He was then bailed at Oxford Magistrates’ Court in June to live and sleep each night at his address in Norwich with the exclusion not to contact directly or indirectly the complainant. The allegation relates to a period of time between 2007 and 2012.

The 34-year-old remains suspended from duty during this time.

A direction has also been made under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 restricting publicity in respect of the victim.

