Police officer fired for standing on and kicking man’s head while he was handcuffed on the floor

The officer had his right foot placed on the individual's head for a total of 24 seconds. Archant

A police officer has been fired after standing on a man’s head for 24 seconds and kicking him in the head while he was restrained on the floor in Hatfield.

Following a Police Misconduct Panel held from October 19 to 21, 2020, PC Warren Potter was dismissed without notice from his job.

On January 13, 2020, the officer was on duty in full uniform driving a marked police van. He answered a call for assistance from colleagues who had detained a Mr JB.

Mr JB was handcuffed to the rear, verbally abusive towards officers and spat in the direction of another PC.

He was then taken to the floor where he was restrained ‘chest down’ by four officers.

While Mr JB was restrained on the floor, PC Potter stood on his head with his right foot and kicked his head with his left foot.

The second allegation was that, following the incident, the officer did not complete a Use of Force Form.

The officer sought to justify his use of force with reference to his belief that Mr JB posed an immediate threat to colleagues because of the threat of him spitting again and maintained that his use of force was throughout reasonable, proportionate and necessary in all the circumstances.

It was relevant that he believed Mr JB to have a contagious disease. He denied that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The panel considered evidence, including the footage from five body worn cameras and live evidence given by six witnesses at the hearing, all of whom were serving police officers.

They concluded that despite the fact that the person being arrested had been abusive and had spat towards a colleague, PC Potter’s behaviour was deemed totally unnecessary, disproportionate and unacceptable.

The panel found that whilst Mr JB was on the ground, cuffed to the rear, being restrained by four other officers, the Officer’s right foot had been placed in Mr JB’s head for a total of 24 seconds and that for two short moments most or all of his bodyweight had been directed through this right foot, including the point at which the officer used his left foot to deliver a kick to Mr JB’s head.

Fortunately, the physical harm to Mr JB appears to have been minimal.

The panel found that both allegations were proved and that the totality of the conduct as found amounted to Gross Misconduct because it involved a gross misuse of force towards a vulnerable detainee and would impact directly on public confidence.