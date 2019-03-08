Advanced search

Residents reminded of anti-theft measures after strong turn-out at Hatfield bike marking event

PUBLISHED: 15:50 16 April 2019

Police from Hatfield’s Safer Neighbourhood Team security marked more than 100 bikes and scooters in three hours in Hatfield on Saturday. Picture: Herts police.

Residents are encouraged to take further anti-theft measures after more than 100 bikes and scooters were security marked in Hatfield on the weekend.

Police from Hatfield's Safer Neighbourhood Team marked 90 bicycles, 17 scooters, three mobility scooters and a moped at the three-hour crime prevention session in the town centre on Saturday.

Officers were stationed from noon to 3pm to mark up bikes and give crime prevention advice to passersby.

PCSO Sarah Kinney, from Hatfield's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “There are lots of steps you can take to help prevent your bike from being stolen, starting with never leaving your bike unlocked, even if it's only for a minute.

“Please also remember not to cycle on pavements or in pedestrian zones.”

