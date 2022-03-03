Hatfield set to host police community engagement event

There will be plenty to see and do the police community engagement event later this month. - Credit: Herts police

Hatfield is set to host a police community engagement event later this month, with people having the chance to meet specialist units and the force’s talented police dogs.

Taking place at The Galleria on Saturday, March 26 from 10am to 4pm, there will be children’s activities, fun giveaways, and crime prevention advice available.

“The Galleria event offers something for people of all ages,” said inspector Steve Alison.

Insepctor Steve Alison. - Credit: Herts police

“We want children and younger people to know that they can approach police officers for a reassuring chat, and we’re keen to talk about policing as a rewarding career opportunity.

“We can explain how volunteering as a police cadet is a chance to expand your skills for the future while improving your CV and the support available to people through our mentoring scheme.

“For older people, you can meet local Safer Neighbourhood Team officers and talk through any concerns, getting crime prevention advice and reassurance about our priorities.”