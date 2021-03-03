Competition winner captures town's untouched beauty spot

Published: 8:30 AM March 3, 2021

An amateur photographer won a competition for her picture capturing Hatfield's historic woodland.

Stacey Connolly was awarded £250 for her photo of Stream Woods - one of the town's oldest untouched beauty spots which was recorded in the Domesday Book in the 11th century.

The competition was run by housing developer McCarthy Stone, and called for Hatfield photographers to submit pictures of their favourite scenery, wildlife and landscapes taken during their daily walks in lockdown.

Stacey said: "I entered the competition as a bit of fun during lockdown and I just thought I'd submit my favourite on a bit of a whim - I was very surprised and delighted to win!

“I feel very lucky to live in Hatfield as the town is filled with so many areas of hidden natural beauty that we can all explore on our daily walks.

"Lockdown has certainly given me the opportunity to enjoy spending more time outside in our local area, as well as taking the time to work on my photography skills."

The competition was judged by the Mayor of Hatfield, Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen, and the winning picture will be displayed in the new homeowner's lounge at McCarthy Stone's Highclere House development.

Cllr Eames-Peterson said: "The standard of all the entries was phenomenal and is a real testament to the talented amateur photographers around Hatfield - I certainly had a tough decision to make!

"I chose Stacey’s image as the winner because I felt it captured the beautiful, but less well-known scenery that we are lucky to enjoy in Hatfield.

"I also found the reflection in the stream very clever and it really captured my imagination. I look forward to seeing it in place at Highclere House when restrictions have eased.”

The first homeowners were recently welcomed to Highclere House, which is a retirement community in The Ryde, and both Stacey and the Mayor of Hatfield will be invited there to see the winning picture on display once lockdown restrictions are eased.

Julie Ward, national sales director at McCarthy Stone, said: "Our congratulations go to our deserved winner. We have so many stunning views in and around Hatfield, and Stacey’s image really captured the lovely scenery at Stream Woods."