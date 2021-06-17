'It means the world' - lucky Postcode Lottery winners scoop £180,000 prize

Published: 1:21 PM June 17, 2021

A street in Hatfield is celebrating after four residents netted a share of a £180,000 prize from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

AL10 8JT in Cheviots scooped the Street Prize, with the person who bought the lottery tickets netting £90,000, while three neighbours secured £30,000 each.

One of the lucky winners, Sonia, was left stunned when the news was revealed by TV presenter Matt Johnson, saying: “Oh my God! That's amazing! Thank you so much! We've never, ever had that sort of money, so it means the world.”

The mum-of-three is looking forward to spending the money on her family, although she admitted she might treat herself as well.

“My first thought is we can now pay for my son's driving insurance,” she said.

“I haven't really thought about buying myself something yet. Maybe a new handbag. I like a Marc Jacobs, so maybe one of those."

“A holiday would be wonderful. We normally go to Spain because it's easy with the kids, but anywhere would be great right now.

“We'll definitely have some sort of celebration this evening.

“We were planning on a celebration today anyway in the hope that my son passes his driving test, so hopefully it'll be a double celebration.”

Sonia also plans to use her winnings to start her own beauty business after COVID-19 meant she was unable to last year.

“The long-term plan was to build a cabin for the business in the garden, so it could potentially help towards that.”

The winners were congratulated by presenter Matt, who said: “What a wonderful surprise for our winners in Hatfield today, I couldn't be happier for them.

“It was so nice to bring this surprise to Sonia, I'm sure she and her family will have a great time enjoying the winnings.”

People’s Postcode Lottery is played by more than 11 million people across the UK and raises funds for charities and good causes around the world. To date, People's Postcode Lottery players have raised more than £700 Million for over 9,000 deserving projects and organisations.

