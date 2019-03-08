Hatfield’s Indian community pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims

The Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit Shah Archant

The Indian community of Hatfield has paid tribute to those who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama last month.

A suicide bomber killed 46 paramilitary police in the district, which falls within Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack on February 14, but Pakistan has denied any role in it.

It was the deadliest attack on Indian forces in the region for decades.

Hatfield residents including councillor Pankit Shah paid tribute and Shradhanjali (homage) to the CRPF personnel who died.

The Shradhanjali was followed by a two-minute silence and national anthem.

The evening, which was held at the Ludwick Family Club in WGC, was organised by Krishna Mody and sponsored by local charity Arpan Family.

Cllr Shah said: “Even though it was a late event on Sunday, many residents came and paid tribute.

“Not only that, they also collected significant donations for the victims’ family members too.”

To donate, visit https://bharatkeveer.gov.in/




























