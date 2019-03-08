Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield’s Indian community pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims

PUBLISHED: 07:18 13 March 2019

The Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit Shah

The Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit Shah

Archant

The Indian community of Hatfield has paid tribute to those who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama last month.

The Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit ShahThe Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit Shah

A suicide bomber killed 46 paramilitary police in the district, which falls within Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack on February 14, but Pakistan has denied any role in it.

It was the deadliest attack on Indian forces in the region for decades.

Hatfield residents including councillor Pankit Shah paid tribute and Shradhanjali (homage) to the CRPF personnel who died.

The Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit ShahThe Indian community in Hatfield held a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Picture: Supplied by Pankit Shah

The Shradhanjali was followed by a two-minute silence and national anthem.

The evening, which was held at the Ludwick Family Club in WGC, was organised by Krishna Mody and sponsored by local charity Arpan Family.

Cllr Shah said: “Even though it was a late event on Sunday, many residents came and paid tribute.

“Not only that, they also collected significant donations for the victims’ family members too.”

To donate, visit https://bharatkeveer.gov.in/



























Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Bank bosses to seek concessions in closure of Welwyn’s only branch

Handing over the petition to Barclays to keep the Welwyn branch open. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn pull another win out of the Hatt as impressive new year form continues

Dan Hatt got the only goal for WGC in the victory against Saffron Walden. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Pioneer Selection have county cup hopes dashed in semi-finals

Nathan Lock of Pioneer Selection gets his shot away under pressure from two Cheshunt defenders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists