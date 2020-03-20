Advanced search

Patient taken to Lister Hospital after Hatfield road closed for air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 14:31 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 20 March 2020

Comet Way has been shut. Picture: NHDC

Comet Way has been shut. Picture: NHDC

An ambulance was called at around 11am to reports of a cardiac arrest in Hatfield.

Two ambulances, two response cars and an air ambulance attended the scene on Comet Way.

The patient was then taken via land to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further treatment and care.

The A1001 Comet Way was shut both ways to allow the landing of an air ambulance near Harpsfield Broadway.

It was also closed from the Comet roundabout to Hatfield Avenue.

