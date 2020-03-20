Patient taken to Lister Hospital after Hatfield road closed for air ambulance

An ambulance was called at around 11am to reports of a cardiac arrest in Hatfield.

Comet Way in #Hatfield is currently closed to allow for an air ambulance to land following a medical emergency

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route pic.twitter.com/CKZimWCOWA — Welwyn Hatfield Police (@WelHatPolice) March 20, 2020

Two ambulances, two response cars and an air ambulance attended the scene on Comet Way.

The patient was then taken via land to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further treatment and care.

The A1001 Comet Way was shut both ways to allow the landing of an air ambulance near Harpsfield Broadway.

It was also closed from the Comet roundabout to Hatfield Avenue.