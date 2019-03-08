Advanced search

Hatfield paratrooper Charlie Gard was marching in spirit with veterans on Good Friday

PUBLISHED: 13:16 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 24 April 2019

Steve Anstee pictured at the Hatfield march. Picture: Courtesy of Steve Anstee.

Steve Anstee pictured at the Hatfield march. Picture: Courtesy of Steve Anstee.

Former paratrooper Steve Anstee wants Hatfield resident Charlie Gard to know he carried a sign for him during the Good Friday veterans’ march.

This is the note Charlie Gard asked to shown at the Good Friday Hatfield veterans march. Picture: Courtesy of Steve AnsteeThis is the note Charlie Gard asked to shown at the Good Friday Hatfield veterans march. Picture: Courtesy of Steve Anstee

Charlie - also a former paratrooper - could not attend the London protest as he cares for his wife with dementia, but wanted to be there in spirit.

Steve was approached by Charlie's friend and fellow paratrooper Paul Power at a local pub before the march to carry the note.

Steve, who served in Northern Ireland and the Falklands, felt it was his duty to help Charlie.

“I was honoured to do this for Charlie and it would be lovely if he knew we had carried his letter and fulfilled his wishes,” Steve told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Steve is very involved in the Justice for Northern Ireland Veterans movement, which organised the Good Friday march and is campaigning against what they believe is an unfair prosecution of British troops.

He is also going to march on No. 10 Downing Street on July 5 for Stewart “Scouse” McLaughlin, who was killed aged 27 in the Falklands and did not, in Steve's view, get proper recognition for his service.

