Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield opens 514th mens shed

PUBLISHED: 15:02 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 16 August 2019

Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon, Hatfield Men's Shed founder Peter Lowe and Hatfield Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: Supplied.

Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon, Hatfield Men's Shed founder Peter Lowe and Hatfield Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

The 514th Men's Shed has opened in Hatfield.

The organisation - which has tens of thousands of shedders throughout the UK - benefits men's health and wellbeing by giving them a space to meet up.

The group uses the NHS' five steps to mental wellbeing, which is part of a wider community outreach programme.

Peter Lowe, the founder of Hatfield Men's Shed, says the steps are: to connect, be active, keep learning, give to others and take notice.

You may also want to watch:

His slogan is 'this tin saves lives'.

"We endeavour to help reduce loneliness and isolation, but most importantly, it's a place of fun, warm conversations and doing good together," he says.

The new Hatfield shed is located at Breaks Manor, Link Drive and can be used by anyone who needs it.

For more information on the Hatfield group please go here.

There are 136 sheds in development in the UK and an estimated 12,312 men benefitting from them directly right now.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield opens 514th mens shed

Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon, Hatfield Men's Shed founder Peter Lowe and Hatfield Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: Supplied.

Fire crews still tackling Letchworth blaze

Seven appliances are at the scene of a fire in Letchworth.

School rugby gets boost from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

The funding will help develop a clear pathway for the future of Rugby in the local community. Picture: Jamie Pluck

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

CCTV appeal following incident of motor vehicle interference

Herts Police believe the man in the video may be able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Matt Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists