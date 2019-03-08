Hatfield opens 514th mens shed

Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon, Hatfield Men's Shed founder Peter Lowe and Hatfield Mayor Linda Mendez.

The 514th Men's Shed has opened in Hatfield.

The organisation - which has tens of thousands of shedders throughout the UK - benefits men's health and wellbeing by giving them a space to meet up.

The group uses the NHS' five steps to mental wellbeing, which is part of a wider community outreach programme.

Peter Lowe, the founder of Hatfield Men's Shed, says the steps are: to connect, be active, keep learning, give to others and take notice.

His slogan is 'this tin saves lives'.

"We endeavour to help reduce loneliness and isolation, but most importantly, it's a place of fun, warm conversations and doing good together," he says.

The new Hatfield shed is located at Breaks Manor, Link Drive and can be used by anyone who needs it.

There are 136 sheds in development in the UK and an estimated 12,312 men benefitting from them directly right now.