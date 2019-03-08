Advanced search

Kids ‘distraught’ after accidental screening of ‘Child’s Play’ trailer at Hatfield Odeon

PUBLISHED: 17:33 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 11 April 2019

Kids were shocked to see the trailer for the 2019 reboot of Child's Play at a supposedly PG screening of Wonder Park at Hatfield's Odeon Cinema. Picture: Youtube

Kids were shocked to see the trailer for the 2019 reboot of Child's Play at a supposedly PG screening of Wonder Park at Hatfield's Odeon Cinema. Picture: Youtube

Little cinema goers were crying and frightened today after they were accidentally shown trailers for adult horror movies at Hatfield Galleria’s Odeon cinema.

A still from the kids' film Wonder Park, which was supposed to be screened at the Odeon Cinema in Hatfield. Picture: Youtube

The 2pm screening of colourful kids’ animation Wonder Park, rated PG, took a terrifying turn thanks to a mishap in the cinema.

Around four trailers for adult films were screened before managers realised they were showing the wrong reels.

In an ironic twist, one of the trailers shown was the 2019 reboot of ‘Child’s Play’, a horror classic in which a child’s doll, Chucky, is possessed by the spirit of a mass murderer and goes on a killing spree.

The new version, starring an updated high-tech Chucky with sinister AI, has not yet been rated by the British Board of Film Classification, but the trailer is rated as a 15.

The 'Chucky' doll from the original 1988 horror 'Child's Play', on which the high-tech reboot is based. Picture: YoutubeThe 'Chucky' doll from the original 1988 horror 'Child's Play', on which the high-tech reboot is based. Picture: Youtube

“They totally messed the whole thing up,” said one dad who had brought his young son along.

“There’s lots of distraught crying children outside, it was really quite scary.”

Cinema goers were offered refunds by an apologetic manager but the father, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he hadn’t wanted to queue up.

A spokesperson for Odeon Cinemas said: “We’ve apologised for a scheduling error at our Hatfield cinema today.

“Once the team were made aware, the programme was quickly stopped, and our team apologised and offered full refunds as well as complimentary tickets to all those who attended the screening.

“We look forward to welcoming them again soon.”

