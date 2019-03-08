Kids ‘distraught’ after accidental screening of ‘Child’s Play’ trailer at Hatfield Odeon
PUBLISHED: 17:33 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 11 April 2019
Little cinema goers were crying and frightened today after they were accidentally shown trailers for adult horror movies at Hatfield Galleria’s Odeon cinema.
The 2pm screening of colourful kids’ animation Wonder Park, rated PG, took a terrifying turn thanks to a mishap in the cinema.
Around four trailers for adult films were screened before managers realised they were showing the wrong reels.
In an ironic twist, one of the trailers shown was the 2019 reboot of ‘Child’s Play’, a horror classic in which a child’s doll, Chucky, is possessed by the spirit of a mass murderer and goes on a killing spree.
The new version, starring an updated high-tech Chucky with sinister AI, has not yet been rated by the British Board of Film Classification, but the trailer is rated as a 15.
“They totally messed the whole thing up,” said one dad who had brought his young son along.
“There’s lots of distraught crying children outside, it was really quite scary.”
Cinema goers were offered refunds by an apologetic manager but the father, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he hadn’t wanted to queue up.
A spokesperson for Odeon Cinemas said: “We’ve apologised for a scheduling error at our Hatfield cinema today.
“Once the team were made aware, the programme was quickly stopped, and our team apologised and offered full refunds as well as complimentary tickets to all those who attended the screening.
“We look forward to welcoming them again soon.”