More than 200 jobs in Hatfield Ocado could go or move to Sunderland

Ocado is proposing to close its call centre at its Hatfield-based HQ and move the 200 plus jobs to Sunderland in the North East.

The online retailer, which has seen its retail profit double since last year, explained that over the last few months it looked at its call centre and found it would be better if it operated from a single location.

A spokesman explained: “On this basis, we are proposing that our Hatfield Contact Centre close, and the roles transfer to our existing purpose-built contact centre in Sunderland. The proposal will keep the overall headcount the same, but have the entire contact service operation operate under one roof.

“Should the proposal go ahead, all Hatfield Contact Centre colleagues would be offered a relocation package to Sunderland, or have the option to be redeployed into other Ocado Logistics roles. In the event that a colleague chooses not to take these options, there may be redundancies although our ultimate aim is to keep as many people in our business as possible.”