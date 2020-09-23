Advanced search

More than 200 jobs in Hatfield Ocado could go or move to Sunderland

PUBLISHED: 10:34 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 23 September 2020

Ocado in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Ocado in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Ocado is proposing to close its call centre at its Hatfield-based HQ and move the 200 plus jobs to Sunderland in the North East.

The proposed robot will be able to work closely with humansThe proposed robot will be able to work closely with humans

The online retailer, which has seen its retail profit double since last year, explained that over the last few months it looked at its call centre and found it would be better if it operated from a single location.

A spokesman explained: “On this basis, we are proposing that our Hatfield Contact Centre close, and the roles transfer to our existing purpose-built contact centre in Sunderland. The proposal will keep the overall headcount the same, but have the entire contact service operation operate under one roof.

“Should the proposal go ahead, all Hatfield Contact Centre colleagues would be offered a relocation package to Sunderland, or have the option to be redeployed into other Ocado Logistics roles. In the event that a colleague chooses not to take these options, there may be redundancies although our ultimate aim is to keep as many people in our business as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

More than 200 jobs in Hatfield Ocado could go or move to Sunderland

Ocado in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Man in his 80s seriously injured in Hatfield crash

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines

Labour accuses Welwyn Hatfield MP of broken promises on fire safety after Grenfell

A banner with a green heart is wrapped around the Grenfell Tower, which claimed 72 lives. PHOTO: Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

Positives even in defeat says George Ironton after Welwyn Garden City’s FA Cup exit

George Ironton was still proud of WGC despite their FA Cup defeat. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Team togetherness delights Lee O’Leary as Potters Bar Town beat East Thurrock United in the FA Cup

Ben Ward-Cochrane got the only goal of the game as Potters Bar Town beat East Thurrock United. Picture: KARYN HADDON