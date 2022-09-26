New Poundstretcher opens in Hatfield town centre

A new Poundstretcher has opened in Hatfield town centre, with hopes the store will boost the economy in the area.

Poundstretcher area manager Lee Haverson was joined by the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, council chief executive Ka Ng, and Cllr Stephen Boulton to open the new unit in White Lion Square.

Cllr Boulton, deputy leader of the council and executive member for resources and planning, hopes the store will provide the town centre and Hatfield residents with a boost.

“This store is a welcome addition to the town centre, going hand in hand with the continued regeneration of the area, and the fantastic looking square,” he said.

“I’m delighted at how popular the store is already, with the steady stream of customers evident today, and it will be a great boost for the local economy.”

Area manager Lee Haverson, who also oversees stores in Kent, Essex and North London, believes the new store will be a much-needed place to shop for many people in the town.

“It’s great to be able to provide more jobs to local people,” he said.

“We’ve worked hard to make the store a key destination for shoppers, with a vast range of products that will have a broad appeal.

“It’s also great to be in the heart of the town centre, particularly for our customers who relish that convenience, and for our older or less mobile customers.”

Shoppers are clearly already enjoying the town’s new Poundstretcher, with Juliette Power saying: “There’s so much going on here Hatfield right now.

“The store is nice and bright, the isles are spacious, and the staff are friendly. It saves you a few pence, too, which is really needed at the moment.”

The new store is part of the continued transformation of Hatfield as the town continues its regeneration under the 2030+ partnership to secure its long-term prosperity, delivering new shops and businesses.