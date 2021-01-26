News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'You know then you have to make it' – Generous family and friends fund musician's dream

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:00 AM January 26, 2021   
Luca Boscagin and Jason Rebello studio sessions

Luca Boscagin and Jason Rebello studio sessions - Credit: Carl Russ-Mohl, www.muphovi.com

Thanks to a £1, 700 donation by generous family and friends, a Hatfield musician is on his way to recording a new album.

Luca Boscagin will be joined by Jason Rebello, who played with Sting and Jeff Beck on piano, to make the original music that I wrote during the pandemic. 

It will also have arrangements of songs Luca loves like 'Us and Them' by Pink Floyd and 'A Rose for Emily' by The Zombies.

Luca Boscagin and Jason Rebello studio sessions

Luca Boscagin and Jason Rebello studio sessions - Credit: © Carl Russ-Mohl, All Rights Reserved

"I would say that it's a jazz album but with various influences," the guitar teacher added. "The message I'd like to give is one of hope.

"As an artist, it's not easy to live without performing but we have to find a way to keep passion and inspiration always alive. Like the ghost light in a theatre that helps through the dark.

"I haven't reached my goal but some people were very generous to me and also I had donations from friends I hadn't been in touch with in a long time.

Luca Boscagin and Jason Rebello studio sessions

Luca Boscagin and Jason Rebello studio sessions - Credit: Carl Russ-Mohl, www.muphovi.com

"It's such a great feeling to know that somebody trusts you and your art and also it gives you more responsibility in a way. You know you have to make it."

You can donate more here gofundme.com/f/tmevss-my-new-record.

