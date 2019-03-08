Advanced search

Hatfield free music fest celebrates de Havilland Comet's 70th

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 23 July 2019

Two Bob Short entertain the crowds at Hatfield Free Music Festival on Saturday. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Bob Short entertain the crowds at Hatfield Free Music Festival on Saturday. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A free music event which kicked off World Hatfield Festival Week saw around 2,000 people turn up on Saturday.

Two Bob Short entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonTwo Bob Short entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield Music Festival, on Birchwood Playing Fields, was part of a week of activities across the town in celebration of de Havilland Comet's 70th anniversary.

Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon said he was happy with the attendance, but did acknowledge the weather and a crash, earlier in the day, did hamper the festivities somewhat.

He also hopes Hatfield residents would turn out this Saturday as the "Comet Racers will be flying for the 70th anniversary!"

Other key events include the showing of films on Hatfield's history.

Two Bob Short entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonTwo Bob Short entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Comet Film, Remembrance and Armistice Film and Hatfield of Yesteryear will be shown Thursday and Friday.

The finale of the week will be this Saturday, July 27, starting with a special parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields at 9am, followed by the Comet Racer flying display.

Large Portion entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonLarge Portion entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Large Portion entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonLarge Portion entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Large Portion entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonLarge Portion entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield Music Festival - Large Portion - entertain crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonHatfield Music Festival - Large Portion - entertain crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon



Sound engineers Art Tong and Lenny Brandon. Picture: Karyn HaddonSound engineers Art Tong and Lenny Brandon. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Toni, Ellie and John enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonToni, Ellie and John enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bottle Rocket. Picture: Karyn HaddonBottle Rocket. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Kez and Ant enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonKez and Ant enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Cecilia Sampaid and Andrea Paredes enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn HaddonCecilia Sampaid and Andrea Paredes enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Martin family enjoy the festival day out. Picture: Karyn HaddonThe Martin family enjoy the festival day out. Picture: Karyn Haddon

