Hatfield free music fest celebrates de Havilland Comet's 70th
PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 23 July 2019
A free music event which kicked off World Hatfield Festival Week saw around 2,000 people turn up on Saturday.
Hatfield Music Festival, on Birchwood Playing Fields, was part of a week of activities across the town in celebration of de Havilland Comet's 70th anniversary.
Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon said he was happy with the attendance, but did acknowledge the weather and a crash, earlier in the day, did hamper the festivities somewhat.
He also hopes Hatfield residents would turn out this Saturday as the "Comet Racers will be flying for the 70th anniversary!"
Other key events include the showing of films on Hatfield's history.
The Comet Film, Remembrance and Armistice Film and Hatfield of Yesteryear will be shown Thursday and Friday.
The finale of the week will be this Saturday, July 27, starting with a special parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields at 9am, followed by the Comet Racer flying display.