Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield mum explains why home education is perfect for her family

PUBLISHED: 10:44 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 10 January 2019

Hatfield mum Jane Teather speaks about home-education.

Hatfield mum Jane Teather speaks about home-education.

Archant

Teaching your children at home is not what most parents would opt for, but for some youngsters it works really well, according to Hatfield mum Jane Teather.

The mother-of-two has one child who is home-educated and one who went through the mainstream school system.

Both children have succeeded and both had an education that suited their individual needs, she explains.

Jane’s daughter Eleanor attended Birchwood Primary and Stanborough School and has now grown up.

Her other child Freddy is gender fluid and prefers to be addressed by the pronoun ‘they’.

Jane said she knew when Freddy was four years old that her youngest child “would not be happy in school.”

She states that Freddy , now 16, “hated noise and was bored by enforced learning”.

Having worked in a further education college, Jane had observed some home-educated children and was astounded by their politeness, confidence and dedication to their own learning.

“We do something called autonomous home education which is based on following a child’s interests “ Jane said.

Jane cites the late home education expert Roland Meighan and in particularly finds his theory on purposeful conversation highly effective with Freddy. Meighan believed students should determine their own way of learning.

Seeing herself as “very much a facilitator”, most of the learning is attained mutually through research, conversation and being able to ask enquiring questions.

Jane refers to them as “the big questions”.

Freddy and Jane also attend a weekly social gathering for home-ed families and take part in educational visits.

Tutors are brought in for GCSE exam tuition in subjects chosen by Freddy and sometimes that is done in a small group with other home-schooled children.

The mother of Crawford Road explained that the main misconceptions are that home-schoolers are socially isolated and are not able to suitably develop skills for adult life.

Clarifying, she said: “Freddy has loads of friends. Home-education does involve some level of routine.

“Plenty of adults struggle with that, regardless of their education.”

Freddy’s mum concluded by saying: “I quite firmly believe if I had sent Freddy to school that they would have been turned off learning and life would have been more stressful.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View

Prankster photoshops new sex shop into Welwyn High Street

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied

Hatfield mum explains why home education is perfect for her family

Hatfield mum Jane Teather speaks about home-education.

Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Advanced Drainage trading as Advanced Drainage Solutions Ltd of 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL7 2BH is applying to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and no trailers at 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL72BH.

Public Notices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists