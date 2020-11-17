Advanced search

Domestic abuse survivor will walk 27.6 miles to save others

PUBLISHED: 17:15 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 17 November 2020

Katarzyna Morzy is raising money for the domestic abuse charity Oasis. Picture: supplied

After enduring domestic abuse as a child, a mum is walking from Hatfield to Slough to raise money for others going through the same experience.

Katarzyna Morzy hopes to be able to give Oasis, which supports people who have been affected by domestic abuse, £1,000 through donations.

“I suffered domestic abuse as a child with my other siblings along with my mum who lives with me now,” Katarzyna said.

“Times were terrible but we didn’t give up and we are much stronger now.

“I have three children now and I will make sure they will never have to experience anything like that.”

She explains that especially in light of COVID-19, those living with their abusers have been more vulnerable. During the first lockdown 40,000 calls were made to Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse helpline during the first three months.

“During this COVID-19 crisis there are lots of people who are locked in their houses with their abusers due to lockdown. Any abuse should never happen especially when children are involved.

“I would really want people who go through this to understand that there is help, that they can live without fear for their lives and those close to them.”

This is also an opportunity for Katarzyna to give back while she is on furlough after the new lockdown began this month.

“The crisis we are in its terrible and we all suffer in different ways. From individuals to business but more importantly women and children who are unfortunately locked in the house with their abusers due to restrictions,” she explained.

The walk will take place from Hatfield to Slough on November 21.

She added: “I have chosen Slough as my destination as that is where I was living for few years when I came to UK in 2009.”

To donate please go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Katarzyna-Morzy.

For information on domestic abuse services in Herts see hertsdomesticabusehelpline.org or call 08 088 088 088. More information on Welwyn Hatfield’s Refuge is available here whwr.org.uk or by calling 01707 373 743.

You can also get in contact with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s service Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse (SADA) here stevenage.gov.uk/town-and-community/community-safety/stevenage-against-domestic-abuse-sada.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

