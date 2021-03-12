'Exciting milestone' for town as new multi-storey car park to open next week

Published: 4:40 PM March 12, 2021

Adam Wood (LEP) and Cllr Tony Kingsbury at the new car park - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Hatfield's new multi-storey car park has been completed and is due to open next weekend.

The 420-space multi-storey, which has 18 disabled bays, eight electric vehicle charging points and features iconic aircraft designs symbolic of Hatfield's proud aviation heritage, will open on Saturday, March 20.

Parking will be free for three hours, with charges for longer stays. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

With over a third of land in Hatfield town centre currently being used for surface-level parking, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) have jointly funded The Common car park to consolidate parking and release sites across town for regeneration.

This will include the introduction of new homes, retail and leisure, as well as attractive landscaped areas to increase footfall, improve the town’s vitality and unlock Hatfield's potential.

Parking will be unrestricted initially for the next eight weeks, although the council will be monitoring usage over this period.

New restrictions will be introduced on May 17, with parking free for three hours to suit the needs of most shoppers.

The charge for three to four hours is £3.50, and £6.50 for all day.

The Common Car Park will open next week - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

The car park was funded by a £4.8m Local Growth Fund investment from Hertfordshire LEP, with an additional £1.2m from the council's capital projects budget.

Leader of the council, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, said: “The completion of The Common multi-storey car park is a very exciting milestone and moves us a step closer to our wider Hatfield 2030+ regeneration plans.

"Unlocking the land around Hatfield means that we can build new homes, leisure, flexible retail and commercial space, to revive the town centre and ensure its long term prosperity.”

Adam Wood, head of infrastructure & regeneration at Hertfordshire LEP, said: “We are delighted that work has completed on The Common car park, signalling the start of an exciting new chapter of development in Hatfield town centre.

"This work forms part of our wider £6m programme of support to ensure Hatfield is ready to meet the opportunities of the future, with a strengthened town centre offer that will benefit local people and businesses for years to come.”

Visit one.welhat.gov.uk/hatfield-2030 for more.