News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

'Exciting milestone' for town as new multi-storey car park to open next week

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:40 PM March 12, 2021   
Hatfield car park

Adam Wood (LEP) and Cllr Tony Kingsbury at the new car park - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Hatfield's new multi-storey car park has been completed and is due to open next weekend.

The 420-space multi-storey, which has 18 disabled bays, eight electric vehicle charging points and features iconic aircraft designs symbolic of Hatfield's proud aviation heritage, will open on Saturday, March 20.

Hatfield Car Park

Parking will be free for three hours, with charges for longer stays. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

With over a third of land in Hatfield town centre currently being used for surface-level parking, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) have jointly funded The Common car park to consolidate parking and release sites across town for regeneration.

This will include the introduction of new homes, retail and leisure, as well as attractive landscaped areas to increase footfall, improve the town’s vitality and unlock Hatfield's potential.

Parking will be unrestricted initially for the next eight weeks, although the council will be monitoring usage over this period.

You may also want to watch:

New restrictions will be introduced on May 17, with parking free for three hours to suit the needs of most shoppers.

The charge for three to four hours is £3.50, and £6.50 for all day.

Hatfield Car Park

The Common Car Park will open next week - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway
  2. 2 Woman dies in collision with tipper van
  3. 3 Charge for more than three hours parking confirmed in town centre
  1. 4 Air ambulance lands at scene of serious collision
  2. 5 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  3. 6 Shrubs to be removed in preparation for town centre works
  4. 7 Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision
  5. 8 Herts metal companies formed an illegal price-fixing 'cartel'
  6. 9 International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year
  7. 10 Tories call for apology from Labour councillors who accused mayor of homophobia

The car park was funded by a £4.8m Local Growth Fund investment from Hertfordshire LEP, with an additional £1.2m from the council's capital projects budget.

Leader of the council, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, said: “The completion of The Common multi-storey car park is a very exciting milestone and moves us a step closer to our wider Hatfield 2030+ regeneration plans.

"Unlocking the land around Hatfield means that we can build new homes, leisure, flexible retail and commercial space, to revive the town centre and ensure its long term prosperity.”

Adam Wood, head of infrastructure & regeneration at Hertfordshire LEP, said: “We are delighted that work has completed on The Common car park, signalling the start of an exciting new chapter of development in Hatfield town centre.

"This work forms part of our wider £6m programme of support to ensure Hatfield is ready to meet the opportunities of the future, with a strengthened town centre offer that will benefit local people and businesses for years to come.”

Visit one.welhat.gov.uk/hatfield-2030 for more.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Person dies after being hit by train near Welwyn Garden City railway...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Planning

From 'half-baked' to a New Town - did planners keep their promise to...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
De Havilland Primary School

Hatfield school appoints new headteacher

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The 20ft facade collapsed from a council-owned flat above Peacocks in Hatfield. Picture credit: Hele

Planning

The many promises to save Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus