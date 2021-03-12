'Exciting milestone' for town as new multi-storey car park to open next week
- Credit: Kevin Lines Photography
Hatfield's new multi-storey car park has been completed and is due to open next weekend.
The 420-space multi-storey, which has 18 disabled bays, eight electric vehicle charging points and features iconic aircraft designs symbolic of Hatfield's proud aviation heritage, will open on Saturday, March 20.
With over a third of land in Hatfield town centre currently being used for surface-level parking, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) have jointly funded The Common car park to consolidate parking and release sites across town for regeneration.
This will include the introduction of new homes, retail and leisure, as well as attractive landscaped areas to increase footfall, improve the town’s vitality and unlock Hatfield's potential.
Parking will be unrestricted initially for the next eight weeks, although the council will be monitoring usage over this period.
You may also want to watch:
New restrictions will be introduced on May 17, with parking free for three hours to suit the needs of most shoppers.
The charge for three to four hours is £3.50, and £6.50 for all day.
Most Read
- 1 Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway
- 2 Woman dies in collision with tipper van
- 3 Charge for more than three hours parking confirmed in town centre
- 4 Air ambulance lands at scene of serious collision
- 5 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 6 Shrubs to be removed in preparation for town centre works
- 7 Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision
- 8 Herts metal companies formed an illegal price-fixing 'cartel'
- 9 International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year
- 10 Tories call for apology from Labour councillors who accused mayor of homophobia
The car park was funded by a £4.8m Local Growth Fund investment from Hertfordshire LEP, with an additional £1.2m from the council's capital projects budget.
Leader of the council, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, said: “The completion of The Common multi-storey car park is a very exciting milestone and moves us a step closer to our wider Hatfield 2030+ regeneration plans.
"Unlocking the land around Hatfield means that we can build new homes, leisure, flexible retail and commercial space, to revive the town centre and ensure its long term prosperity.”
Adam Wood, head of infrastructure & regeneration at Hertfordshire LEP, said: “We are delighted that work has completed on The Common car park, signalling the start of an exciting new chapter of development in Hatfield town centre.
"This work forms part of our wider £6m programme of support to ensure Hatfield is ready to meet the opportunities of the future, with a strengthened town centre offer that will benefit local people and businesses for years to come.”
Visit one.welhat.gov.uk/hatfield-2030 for more.