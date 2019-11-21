Advanced search

Police appealing for witnesses after motorcycle damaged in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:01 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 21 November 2019

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorbike was damaged in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after criminal damage to a motorcycle in Hatfield.

The damage took place between 1.54pm and 2.15pm on Thursday, October 31 at The Town Inn in Queensway.

The victim had left his motorcycle in the car park, and when he returned it was on its side, the handguard and steering bar were broken and the exhaust protector was scratched.

PC Darren Turner, who is investigating, said: "We are aware that some time has passed since the date of the incident, but we are making sure that we follow up all possible lines of enquiry.

"If you were in the area at the time, and believe you may have witnessed the incident take place, or think you may have witnessed suspicious activity, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact PC Turner directly via email at Darren.Turner@herts.pnn.police.uk.

