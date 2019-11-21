Police appealing for witnesses after motorcycle damaged in Hatfield

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorbike was damaged in Hatfield. Picture: Archant Archant

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after criminal damage to a motorcycle in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The damage took place between 1.54pm and 2.15pm on Thursday, October 31 at The Town Inn in Queensway.

You may also want to watch:

The victim had left his motorcycle in the car park, and when he returned it was on its side, the handguard and steering bar were broken and the exhaust protector was scratched.

PC Darren Turner, who is investigating, said: "We are aware that some time has passed since the date of the incident, but we are making sure that we follow up all possible lines of enquiry.

"If you were in the area at the time, and believe you may have witnessed the incident take place, or think you may have witnessed suspicious activity, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact PC Turner directly via email at Darren.Turner@herts.pnn.police.uk.