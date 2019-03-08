Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother and son take on Easter walk to give back to children's liver disease charity that helps their family

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 23 April 2019

Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 14 year-old son Ben will do the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor in a bid to raise £250 for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). Picture: supplied by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 14 year-old son Ben will do the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor in a bid to raise £250 for Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). Picture: supplied by Children's Liver Disease Foundation.

Archant

A mother and son from Hatfield spent their Easter weekend helping fight childhood liver disease, inspired by a family member.

Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 16-year-old daughter Amelia (pictured) did the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor last year. Picture: supplied by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 16-year-old daughter Amelia (pictured) did the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor last year. Picture: supplied by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Sandra Ison and her son Ben, 14, earned their Easter eggs after doing the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor on Saturday in a bid to raise £250 for Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

It is a cause very close to their hearts as Ben's 16-year-old sister Amelia was diagnosed with the rare liver disease autoimmune hepatitis - a lifelong condition for which there is no cure.

Sandra said: “CLDF have provided us a platform to talk to other families with children with the same condition as Amelia.

“We have been to several family events where Amelia has been able to meet other young people who live with liver disease, and the leaflets provided by CLDF have helped our extended family have an understanding of her condition.

Sandra also completed the walk last year, with Amelia.

“At the time I said 'never again' but then once my feet had stopped aching I thought 'I could do that again',” Sandra said.

“It is a challenge and a great achievement at the end to know that I have completed 25km and raised much needed funds for CLDF.”

CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for those affected.

CLDF chief executive Alison Taylor said: “We rely on voluntary donations, so we were really grateful that Sandra and Ben did the Easter Walk for us.”

Most Read

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Mother and son take on Easter walk to give back to children’s liver disease charity that helps their family

Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 14 year-old son Ben will do the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor in a bid to raise £250 for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). Picture: supplied by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Warriors battle to semi-final as Welham enjoy ‘amazing experience’ at England’s HQ

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Potters Bar Town punished by Enfield Town for another slow start

Potters Bar Town made the short trip to Enfield for their Easter Monday fixture in the Bostik Premier Division.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists