Mother and son take on Easter walk to give back to children's liver disease charity that helps their family

Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 14 year-old son Ben will do the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor in a bid to raise £250 for Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). Picture: supplied by Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Archant

A mother and son from Hatfield spent their Easter weekend helping fight childhood liver disease, inspired by a family member.

Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 16-year-old daughter Amelia (pictured) did the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor last year. Picture: supplied by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation. Hatfield mother Sandra Ison and her 16-year-old daughter Amelia (pictured) did the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor last year. Picture: supplied by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Sandra Ison and her son Ben, 14, earned their Easter eggs after doing the 25km Easter Walk at Windsor on Saturday in a bid to raise £250 for Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

It is a cause very close to their hearts as Ben's 16-year-old sister Amelia was diagnosed with the rare liver disease autoimmune hepatitis - a lifelong condition for which there is no cure.

Sandra said: “CLDF have provided us a platform to talk to other families with children with the same condition as Amelia.

“We have been to several family events where Amelia has been able to meet other young people who live with liver disease, and the leaflets provided by CLDF have helped our extended family have an understanding of her condition.

Sandra also completed the walk last year, with Amelia.

“At the time I said 'never again' but then once my feet had stopped aching I thought 'I could do that again',” Sandra said.

“It is a challenge and a great achievement at the end to know that I have completed 25km and raised much needed funds for CLDF.”

CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for those affected.

CLDF chief executive Alison Taylor said: “We rely on voluntary donations, so we were really grateful that Sandra and Ben did the Easter Walk for us.”