Hatfield mobile network improvements set to cause TV interference

Mobile network improvements are set to cause issues with TVs in Hatfield. - Credit: Getty Images/Comstock Images

Improvements being made to mobile networks are set to cause TV interference problems for Hatfield residents – but there is a way to fix the problem.

Homes that watch TV received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView will be impacted by the work, but Restore TV is on hand to help with any issues, with their free support and filters helping to fix interference problems.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue,” said Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV.

“We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.

“Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.”

Visit restoretv.uk to find out more or call 08081313800.