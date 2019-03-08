Advanced search

Have you seen missing 25-year-old woman from Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 11:53 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 17 March 2019

Have you seen missing Emma Lewinton from Hatfield? Picture: Herts police

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 25-year-old woman from Hatfield.

Emma Lewinton was last seen at her home in the town at around midnight last night into this morning.

She is described as white, 4ft9in tall and with brown hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey jeans, black Vans shoes, charity wristbands and a red hairband.

It is believed that Emma is in the Welwyn Garden City area.

If you have seen Emma since she went missing please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 152 of March 17.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

