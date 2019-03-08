Have you seen this woman who is missing from Hatfield?

Kaylee Parrin, 28, was last seen in Hatfield between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, April 9. Picture: supplied by Herts police. Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is missing from Hatfield.

Kaylee Parrin, 28, was last seen in Hatfield between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday night.

She is described as white and around 5ft 6in tall.

She is believed to be wearing a blue top, a black denim jacket and blue jeans.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Kaylee’s welfare and believe she is still in the Hatfield area.

If you have seen Kaylee since she was reported missing, or have information about where Kaylee has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 002 of April 11.

If you believe you are with Kaylee now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.