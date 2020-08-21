Advanced search

Work for nearly 100 sheltered housing to begin next month in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:17 21 August 2020

Minster House could be transformed into 90 sheltered housing appartments. Picture: Alan Davies/WHBC

Archant

Archant

Building work is set to begin in Hatfield to deliver nearly 100 sheltered housing apartments.

Building work is set to begin in Hatfield to deliver nearly 100 sheltered housing apartments.

A build contract was signed with RG Carter this week – after it was awarded a pre-construction services agreement in September 2019 – to deliver 90 new homes in Minster Close.

The modern, high-quality one and two bedroom flats, each with a private balcony, will replace the current Welwyn Hatfield borough council-owned housing scheme for elderly people at Minster Close, which was identified by the council as no longer fit for purpose.

There used to be 29 flats on the site, plus a communal space, kitchen and former warden flat, with a total of 26 residents, before plans for sheltered housing were discussed in 2017. WHBC has since re-homed those who were living there.

The £20m project – originally estimated at £15 million with 70 new flats – will also include a community lounge and sun room, outdoor space for residents as well as parking, mobility scooter storage and electric charging points.

Minster House could be transformed into 90 sheltered housing appartments. Picture: WHBCMinster House could be transformed into 90 sheltered housing appartments. Picture: WHBC

Councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities, said: “It’s great news that work can begin to transform our sheltered housing scheme in Minster Close into modern, attractive apartments.

“All these apartments have been designed specifically with the needs of our older residents in mind. It’s important the accommodation supports their health and wellbeing and helps them to live independently. By doing this, we hope to attract tenants who want to downsize, thereby releasing properties to families on our housing needs register.”

All the apartments will be available through the council’s affordable housing programme, which has so far delivered over 300 new homes for local people, and has plans to deliver more under various housing projects in Hatfield.

Contractors on the site are required to follow strict coronavirus guidelines around social distancing and staggered start and finish times, so the scheme is not expected to be completed until summer 2022.

Sheltered housing is aimed at elderly, disabled or vulnerable people, which has special facilities to suit there needs. x

