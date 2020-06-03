Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

A McDonalds in Hatfield has been reopened for drive thru today.

The Galleria restaurant started-up for card payments only and customers will need to maintain social distancing.

A total of 497 drive thru re-opened across the UK today – including two Stevenage locations and one in London Colney. A total of 43 Mcdelivery’s also reopened.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely

“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm)

“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25

“For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.”