Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria
PUBLISHED: 10:50 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 03 June 2020
© Terry Harris
A McDonalds in Hatfield has been reopened for drive thru today.
The Galleria restaurant started-up for card payments only and customers will need to maintain social distancing.
A total of 497 drive thru re-opened across the UK today – including two Stevenage locations and one in London Colney. A total of 43 Mcdelivery’s also reopened.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.
“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely
“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm)
“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25
“For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.”
