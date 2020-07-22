Advanced search

Hatfield town centre could be left with no post office after regeneration

PUBLISHED: 17:15 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 22 July 2020

The Hatfield town centre post office is set to close. Picture: Submitted

The only post office in Hatfield town centre will close in December after it was cited for development under regeneration plans.

McColl’s said it was “saddened” that the Martin’s store was closing and its priority would be the affected colleagues that could be made redundant at the end of the year.

A spokesman said: “Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading at the Martin’s store in Hatfield Town Centre, Hertfordshire. The store’s last day of trading will be Friday 18th December.”

A Post Office spokeswoman, said: “With the planned redevelopment of Hatfield town centre, the current operator of Hatfield Post Office has resigned.

“We know how important Post Office services are to communities and the vacancy has been advertised on runapostoffice.co.uk. We are looking at temporary and permanent solutions to try to maintain Post Office service in the centre of Hatfield.”

