'Wool man' John gets 'this is your life' book from Hatfield knitters

John the wool man is honoured by his customers at Hatfield market. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A market trader known as 'John the wool man' was given a 'this is your life' book from his Hatfield customers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John the wool man is honoured by his customers at Hatfield market. Picture: Supplied. John the wool man is honoured by his customers at Hatfield market. Picture: Supplied.

To honour his dedication, he was given the book of memories on Wednesday, October 9 by Lynda McCard and Debbie Anne Thorpe as a way of celebrating his forty years of trading.

Ms McCard said: "I have known John, the wool man, for over 40 years as we both were stall holders on Hatfield market at one time.

You may also want to watch:

"During that time he has been loyal to his customers who in turn have been loyal to him, having enjoyed his friendly and helpful way of doing business.

"He has also helped to keep the market going with his regular attendance.

"When I first mentioned the idea I received many affirmative comments from his customers and friends who felt he deserved some measure of recognition".

John lives in London but heads up the A1(M) every day to Hatfield Market, and said he will continue to come to the market as long as he can.