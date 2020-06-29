Advanced search

Hatfield Market’s first reopening since lockdown ‘very quiet’

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 29 June 2020

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Archant

A Hatfield Market trader has seen footfall fall since reopening for the first time since lockdown.

Berdakh Dauletmuratov. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinBerdakh Dauletmuratov. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Mobile pizza van-owner Berdakh Dauletmuratov said his first day back on Saturday was “very quiet” compared to the brisk trade he was doing before coronavirus hit.

But he does not believe the bad weather – as there were intermittent showers at the weekend – is to blame for the decrease in purchases of his wood-fired pizzas, which he makes with fresh ingredients.

Berdakh, who is originally from Uzbekistan and has spent the last five years in Britain, said: “Usually Saturday is very busy during the summer. And, yes, there has been some rain but in the UK this is normal.”

Hoddesson-based fruit seller Darren Kowley who has been running his stall for 10 years, said he has also never seen anything like it.

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

“Its not been a very good day, our first day back,” Darren said.

The 52-year-old was resistant to return, as he was not sure how safe it would be, but since government payments have decreased he did not have much choice.

“It’s about risk and reward. It was getting to the point where the reward out weighed the risk,” he explained.

However, he said given the screens he has installed at the market and the small number of people out and about, it is a lot safer.

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Though this has not been the experience for John ‘the wool man’ Gregory, who relies more on his loyal customers – since he started visiting Hatfield over 40 years ago. John said: “Trade is quite brisk. I’ve been on the go all day. People have been back for the buttons and wool.”

He added that over 75 per cent of his sales come from repeat customers with not many coming from passing traffic.

The North London resident, who turned 60 under lockdown, added: “Hatfield is Hatfield market. I’ve always felt at home here.

“A lot of my family’s good friends moved up here after the war. So my family always came here and I’ve still liked coming here.

John 'the woolman' Gregory . Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinJohn 'the woolman' Gregory . Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

“And I’ll be here as long as people need me.”

Hatfield’s general market has resumed on Saturdays and Wednesdays, from 8am to 4pm, with the monthly Farmers’ Market reopening from July 11.

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

‘Warm and approachable’ Welwyn Garden City nurse celebrates 30 years with practice

Nurse practitioner Jane Hickling celebrated 30 years at the Garden City Practice on Thursday, June 4. Picture: Garden City Practice

Summer drive-in concert series announced for Welwyn Hatfield venue

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place in Northaw this summer. Here is an impression of how the stage might look. Picture: Live Nation

Extra drive-in cinema screenings announced for Knebworth

Luna Drive In Cinema is coming to Knebworth House in July

Long road to recovery for consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who contracted COVID-19

Kate Steiner, a consultant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been ill at home since contracting coronavirus two months ago. Courtesy of Kate Steiner

Most Read

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

‘Warm and approachable’ Welwyn Garden City nurse celebrates 30 years with practice

Nurse practitioner Jane Hickling celebrated 30 years at the Garden City Practice on Thursday, June 4. Picture: Garden City Practice

Summer drive-in concert series announced for Welwyn Hatfield venue

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place in Northaw this summer. Here is an impression of how the stage might look. Picture: Live Nation

Extra drive-in cinema screenings announced for Knebworth

Luna Drive In Cinema is coming to Knebworth House in July

Long road to recovery for consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who contracted COVID-19

Kate Steiner, a consultant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been ill at home since contracting coronavirus two months ago. Courtesy of Kate Steiner

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

More small businesses set to benefit from business grant

More Welwyn Hatfield businesses are eligible for a business grant. Picture: Pixabay/No-longer-here

Hatfield Market’s first reopening since lockdown ‘very quiet’

Hatfield Market's first day of reopening. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hit West End musical SIX coming to drive-in concerts venue in Welwyn Hatfield borough

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire, this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth

RFU propose three models for a new season to help grassroots rugby clubs return to playing

More derby matches will be the order of the day when competitive grassroots rugby returns. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action