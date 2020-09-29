Have you seen this wanted man from Hatfield?

A man from Hatfield is wanted in connection with burglary offences – and Herts police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Christopher Coulton, aged 35, whose last known address is in Bishop’s Rise, is wanted on recall to prison.

He has links to Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74510/20.

Alternatively, conatact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.