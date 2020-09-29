Advanced search

Have you seen this wanted man from Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 16:49 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 29 September 2020

Christopher Coulton is wanted in connection with burglary offences. Picture: Herts police

Christopher Coulton is wanted in connection with burglary offences. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A man from Hatfield is wanted in connection with burglary offences – and Herts police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Christopher Coulton, aged 35, whose last known address is in Bishop’s Rise, is wanted on recall to prison.

You may also want to watch:

He has links to Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74510/20.

Alternatively, conatact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man ‘punched’ on College Lane in Hatfield

College Lane, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Have you seen this wanted man from Hatfield?

Christopher Coulton is wanted in connection with burglary offences. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield campaigners object to potential increase of hundreds of houses at Symondshyde site

A picture ashowing the current Symondsyhde site in the Local Plan, and the proposed increase. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Two arrested and crack cocaine seized in Welwyn Garden City

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Welwyn Garden City.

New Hatfield business centre officially opened

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, Cllr Roger Trigg and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Jo Hailey